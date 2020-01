Paramedics treated a man who was injured at a business in Clermont.

Paramedics treated a man who was injured at a business in Clermont.

A man injured in a workplace incident in Clermont has been taken to hospital.

Paramedics were called to a business on Capella St just before 6pm yesterday after reports a piece of machinery fell and injured a person.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said she was unable to provide information about the man's injuries.

He was taken to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.