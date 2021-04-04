Man injured during reported carjacking in St Lawrence

ST LAWRENCE: Police are responding to reports of a carjacking which left a man injured. Picture: Zizi Averill

ST LAWRENCE: Police are responding to reports of a carjacking which left a man injured. Picture: Zizi Averill

Police are responding to reports of a carjacking in St Lawrence which left a man injured.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a carjacking was reported on Spring Valley Road about 9.15am on Easter Sunday.

"A male victim in his 30s has allegedly been assaulted and has received some chest and facial injuries," he said.

"Police are still looking for the alleged offenders and the car."

It is understood up to three alleged offenders are still driving around in the stolen car.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons