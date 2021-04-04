Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ST LAWRENCE: Police are responding to reports of a carjacking which left a man injured. Picture: Zizi Averill
ST LAWRENCE: Police are responding to reports of a carjacking which left a man injured. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Man injured during reported carjacking in St Lawrence

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
4th Apr 2021 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are responding to reports of a carjacking in St Lawrence which left a man injured.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a carjacking was reported on Spring Valley Road about 9.15am on Easter Sunday.

"A male victim in his 30s has allegedly been assaulted and has received some chest and facial injuries," he said.

"Police are still looking for the alleged offenders and the car."

It is understood up to three alleged offenders are still driving around in the stolen car.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

carjacking mackay crime mackay crime news st lawrence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Premium Content Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

        Crime Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on drug related charges after they were allegedly found in possession of narcotics.

        Graceful improvements added to Moonie Cemetery entrance

        Premium Content Graceful improvements added to Moonie Cemetery entrance

        Council News A prestigious new gate and columbarium pillars have been added to the entrance of...

        FACING COURT: Alleged drug, drink drivers stung by police

        Premium Content FACING COURT: Alleged drug, drink drivers stung by police

        Crime Dalby police will continue to conduct patrols during the holiday period, with...

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations