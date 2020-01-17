Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man in serious condition after car roll over

Rachel Vercoe
17th Jan 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.

More Stories

Show More
bucca crash police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Nude woman stuns at airport

      Nude woman stuns at airport
      • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        News Alan Willis has lived on the land, served in the armed forces during WWII, and visited exotic places. Now, he's been honoured at his 100th birthday celebration.

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        News Western Downs community groups can apply for funding and grants from WDRC.

        Security with your vehicle is paramount

        premium_icon Security with your vehicle is paramount

        News Now these car thieves (kids) aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."