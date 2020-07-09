Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. FILE PHOTO
News

Man in serious condition after alleged assault

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
9th Jul 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital overnight after an alleged assault at Tiaro left him with severe head and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources said paramedics were called to a scene off Van Doorn Road at 10.43pm in response to an "alleged assault".

The alleged victim, reported to be a male, was first taken to Maryborough Hospital but later airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

QAS listed his condition as serious and specified he had suffered injuries to his head and facial area.

Further details on the alleged assault are not yet known.

More to come.

alleged assault emergency services gympie news gympie region tiaro
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victorian couple in quarantine at Roma motel

        premium_icon Victorian couple in quarantine at Roma motel

        Health POLICE have released details about a Victorian couple that’s in quarantine and under 24/7 police watch at a Roma motel.

        DOUBLE STANDARDS: Anger builds over ‘unfair’ COVID fines

        premium_icon DOUBLE STANDARDS: Anger builds over ‘unfair’ COVID fines

        News Outback pubs are furious about copping fines for people playing pool, while a...

        Father blames COVID-19 restrictions for violent assault

        premium_icon Father blames COVID-19 restrictions for violent assault

        News 23-year-old attacked his partner with a meat tenderiser

        Price of new multi-million dollar tourism drawcard revealed

        premium_icon Price of new multi-million dollar tourism drawcard revealed

        News WESTERN Downs Regional Council has revealed a preliminary estimate for the cost of...