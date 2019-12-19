Man in possession of firearm wanted for Tara assault

ON THE RUN: Investigations continue for man invovled in Tara assualt.

THE 29-year-old who is wanted in relation to an assault in Tara on November 8, is alleged to have been at a Kingaroy home.

On Thursday December 12 at 1.35pm police executed a search warrant at a Haly Street address in Kingaroy.

Police received information that the man was at the address and in possession of a firearm, however he departed prior their arrival.

The search of the residence located 12 cannabis plants.

An 18-year-old Kingaroy man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 6, charged with allegedly producing a dangerous drug.

Investigations are continuing to locate the 29-year-old man.