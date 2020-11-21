Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.
A man was rushed to hospital after his car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket last night.
News

Man in hospital after car slams into tree at Cedar Pocket

JOSH PRESTON
21st Nov 2020 12:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was rushed to hospital last night after a car slammed into a tree at Cedar Pocket.

Paramedics were called to the scene on McNeil Rd and East Deep Creek Rd just after 9pm, where they found one patient in need of treatment.

The man was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In other traffic news a man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash at Lake MacDonald, just south of Gympie.

A 90-year-old Cooroy woman was killed in the crash, which occurred on Cooroy Noosa Rd on October 4.

Tragically, a 28-year-old Buddina man also died after crashing a motorcycle into a tree at Mountain Creek last night.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla teens allegedly behind mass break-ins busted

        Premium Content Chinchilla teens allegedly behind mass break-ins busted

        Crime TWO Chinchilla teenagers have been arrested with a total of 39 charges between them for several alleged break ins and burglaries across the Western Downs. MORE DETAILS:...

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        50+ PHOTOS: Our Lady students shine at glamorous formal

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Our Lady students shine at glamorous formal

        News THE graduating class of Our Lady of the Southern Cross College hit the red carpet...

        Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

        Premium Content Christmas hampers supporting businesses in Western Downs

        Community GREAT produce, delectable food, luscious makeup sets, and more have been selected...