Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
A man rolled his car at Tinbeerwah early this morning.
News

Man in hospital after car rolls south of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Aug 2020 2:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN had to be taken to hospital early this morning after his car rolled at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie.

Emergency services received a call to the scene at Cooroy Noosa Rd and Grange Rd at about 4:07am.

The man, the only occupant of the car, was suffering from neck and back pain. He was soon taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

READ MORE

*Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

*Man suffers serious injuries in Mary Valley bike crash

*Tin Can Bay on recruitment drive for more firefighters

gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Premium Content Drug kingpin jailed for 16 supplies of meth and marijuana

        Crime A FATHER’S impassioned plea to let him out of prison was heard by the Dalby...

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue