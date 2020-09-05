Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tara Polocrosse ladies’ team set for a win this weekend

        Premium Content Tara Polocrosse ladies’ team set for a win this weekend

        News WESTERN Downs polocrosse clubs and beyond, are set to battle it out in Tara this weekend at the Multi-Horse Polocrosse Carnival 2020.

        Dalby anti-COVID organiser arrested, firearms seized

        Premium Content Dalby anti-COVID organiser arrested, firearms seized

        News FULL DETAILS: The Dalby man who was distributing flyers to organise an...

        Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        Premium Content Motocross champions heading west for coaching tour

        News TWO of Queensland’s most respected motocross champions are heading out west for an...

        Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        Premium Content Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        News A CHINCHILLA man facing a rap sheet of break and enter, and stolen vehicle charges...