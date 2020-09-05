Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets
A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.
Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".
Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.
Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.
The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.
Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in Beaudesert this morning as police respond to a serious incident.— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 4, 2020
The PSPA encompasses Birnam Street, James Street, Gordon Street and Beauview Crescent.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZLcrOWxCJE
