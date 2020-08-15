Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man in critical condition after home goes up in flames

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
15th Aug 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

Police and a Fire Investigation Unit are still present at the scene of the fire, investigating possible causes for the fire.

Fire investigators are still at the scene of the incident
Fire investigators are still at the scene of the incident

EARLIER:

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital after his caravan went up in flames last night in Bundamba.

Paramedics including Critical Care, High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene of the fire at a property just off Carberry Street in Bundamba just before midnight last night.

Paramedics treated the man for significant burns to his face, chest, back and arms.

The man is now in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Caravan fire Bundamba
Caravan fire Bundamba
bundamba fire caravan fire home fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma...

        News WARATAH great Mack Mason will make his return to southwest Queensland as he kicks off with the local boys in an effort to climb the ladder from last place.

        BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        Premium Content BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

        News WARNING: Residents are being asked to avoid the area as live powerlines are down...

        Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture industry struggles

        Premium Content Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture...

        News CONCERN is mounting over the agriculture industry as border closures shut-out...

        Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        Premium Content Western Downs set for a wet night as thunderstorm rolls in

        News WARNING: A thunderstorm inching closer to Chinchilla and Dalby has the potential to...