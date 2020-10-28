Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
28th Oct 2020 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRENT Simon Lee Duncan tried to cross over the New South Wales border as restrictions continue, but he landed himself in court instead.

His plea of guilty for the charge of wilful damage was entered at the St George Magistrates Court on October 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court Duncan and another person arrived at the New South Wales and Queensland border at Talwood Boonanga Road at 6.30am, August 21.

"There is a large 'Road Closed' sign attached to these gates," Sgt Whiting said.

The two crossed into New South Wales after cutting the padlock of the gate and opening it.

Police had taken up with Duncan on August 31.

Duncan's solicitor Michael Corbin did not add any further comment to the matter.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop slapped Duncan with a $300 fine, as well as $297.79 restitution to Goondiwindi Regional Council.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        Premium Content Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

        News THE next generation of Western Downs leaders are on track to greatness, thanks to Chinchilla State High School organising a Careers Expo for schools from across the...

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business State’s construction company collapses revealed

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        Premium Content WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        News FARMERS warned to be on high alert for fast spreading pest found in Western Downs...