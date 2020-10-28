Man in court for breaking his way across the NSW border

TRENT Simon Lee Duncan tried to cross over the New South Wales border as restrictions continue, but he landed himself in court instead.

His plea of guilty for the charge of wilful damage was entered at the St George Magistrates Court on October 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court Duncan and another person arrived at the New South Wales and Queensland border at Talwood Boonanga Road at 6.30am, August 21.

"There is a large 'Road Closed' sign attached to these gates," Sgt Whiting said.

The two crossed into New South Wales after cutting the padlock of the gate and opening it.

Police had taken up with Duncan on August 31.

Duncan's solicitor Michael Corbin did not add any further comment to the matter.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop slapped Duncan with a $300 fine, as well as $297.79 restitution to Goondiwindi Regional Council.