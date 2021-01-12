Man in court for allegedly luring children and attacking police
During Chinchilla’s first court sitting of 2021, the magistrates court heard Thomas Richard Lees is facing more than 40 over serious allegations such as, using the internet to lure young children and the serious assault of a police officer.
Here’s the full list of alleged charges Lees is facing:
Using the internet to procure children under the age of 16
One charge of robbery with actual violence armed/in the company/wounded/used personal violence
One charge of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm
One charge of obstructing police
16 charges of fraud/dishonest application of property to another
10 charges of fraud/dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage
One charge of possessing a dangerous drug
One charge of failing to dispose of a syringe
One charge of wilful damage/domestic violence
Two charges of receiving tainted property
One charge of stealing
One charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence
Three charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking
One charge of committing public nuisance at a licenced venue
Lees is to remain in custody while the prosecution gathers a brief of evidence, and the Chinchilla man will stay there until his next court mention on February 4.