Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: Chinchilla man, Thomas Richard Lees, is facing serious charges. Pic: Supplied
CHARGED: Chinchilla man, Thomas Richard Lees, is facing serious charges. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Man in court for allegedly luring children and attacking police

Peta McEachern
12th Jan 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

During Chinchilla’s first court sitting of 2021, the magistrates court heard Thomas Richard Lees is facing more than 40 over serious allegations such as, using the internet to lure young children and the serious assault of a police officer.

Here’s the full list of alleged charges Lees is facing:

Using the internet to procure children under the age of 16

One charge of robbery with actual violence armed/in the company/wounded/used personal violence

One charge of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm

One charge of obstructing police

16 charges of fraud/dishonest application of property to another

10 charges of fraud/dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage

One charge of possessing a dangerous drug

One charge of failing to dispose of a syringe

One charge of wilful damage/domestic violence

Two charges of receiving tainted property

One charge of stealing

One charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence

Three charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking

One charge of committing public nuisance at a licenced venue

Lees is to remain in custody while the prosecution gathers a brief of evidence, and the Chinchilla man will stay there until his next court mention on February 4.

attempting to procure a child under 16 chinchilla magistates court serious assult of police thomas richard lees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farming family use export ban to bridge city, country divide

        Premium Content Farming family use export ban to bridge city, country divide

        News The COVID-19 pandemic and China’s beef ban put Western Downs producers Four Daughters in a bind. They had cattle ready to go, but their market had dried up. So they got...

        WHERE IT HIT: 100mm deluge promising for Downs farmers

        Premium Content WHERE IT HIT: 100mm deluge promising for Downs farmers

        News Summer crops are looking promising for some Western Downs famers after 100mm of...

        Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        Premium Content Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

        News Queenslanders have just days left to have their say on a plan to extend Chief...

        DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

        Premium Content DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

        News Appalled homeowners found their Chinchilla property had been targeted by vandals.