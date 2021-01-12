Man in court for allegedly luring children and attacking police

CHARGED: Chinchilla man, Thomas Richard Lees, is facing serious charges. Pic: Supplied

During Chinchilla’s first court sitting of 2021, the magistrates court heard Thomas Richard Lees is facing more than 40 over serious allegations such as, using the internet to lure young children and the serious assault of a police officer.

Here’s the full list of alleged charges Lees is facing:

Using the internet to procure children under the age of 16

One charge of robbery with actual violence armed/in the company/wounded/used personal violence

One charge of seriously assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm

One charge of obstructing police

16 charges of fraud/dishonest application of property to another

10 charges of fraud/dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage

One charge of possessing a dangerous drug

One charge of failing to dispose of a syringe

One charge of wilful damage/domestic violence

Two charges of receiving tainted property

One charge of stealing

One charge of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence

Three charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking

One charge of committing public nuisance at a licenced venue

Lees is to remain in custody while the prosecution gathers a brief of evidence, and the Chinchilla man will stay there until his next court mention on February 4.