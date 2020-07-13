Menu
LOCKED UP: The 71-year-old will remain remanded in custody until he faces the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow. Picture:
Man in car chase charged with 13 ‘serious’ DV offences

Jessica Paul
13th Jul 2020 5:40 PM
THE wanted man who led police on a dramatic car chase across the Southern Downs this morning has been charged with more than 10 serious domestic violence offences.

At about 10pm last night, the 71-year-old allegedly broke into a 68-year-old woman's Chandler home and assaulted her with a wooden club.

Police believe the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, knew the woman before the alleged attack and threatened her before leaving her home.

Brisbane police units at the scene saw the man leaving in a red dual-cab ute, but were unable to intercept him at the time.

Several hours later, Warwick police officers patrolling the Cunningham Highway identified the 71-year-old's ute as he was entering Warwick.

The unit was authorised to pursue the man's vehicle, though he allegedly evaded arrest, leading to the dramatic car chase through Warwick, Allora, and Cambooya.

According to Queensland Police Media, the man's car became stuck in a dead-end street in Allora and he was arrested there by the Police Dog Squad.

The 71-year-old was charged with 13 offences including deprivation of liberty, common assault, breaking and entering, contravention of a domestic violence order, unlawful stalking, and evading police.

The man was due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court today, though the matter was adjourned to tomorrow, where an application for bail will be made.

The 71-year-old will remain remanded in custody until his court appearance.

