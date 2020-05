A man has been transported to Roma Hospital after a rollover this morning.

Paramedics have transported one male patient in his 70s with head and abdominal injuries to Roma Hospital following a truck rollover on the Warrego Highway at 5.36am.

The man is currently in a stable condition.

