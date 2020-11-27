Man ‘impregnates six women at same time’

A Nigerian influencer stunned guests at a celebrity wedding by arriving with six heavily pregnant women - claiming they were all expecting his child.

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, known as "Pretty Mike" by his 300,000 followers, shared photos from the nuptials on Instagram that show him surrounded by six women in matching silver outfits all sporting blossoming baby bumps.

"PM and his six Baby Mothers to be," he captioned the snap, shared over the weekend.

"No film trick, we are just living our best life."

He then finished by adding a string of hashtags that read "#HappyHome", "#Familyiseverything" and "#babybum".

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, a Nigerian influencer known as Pretty Mike, caused a stir after showing up to a wedding with six pregnant women he claims are all carrying his babies. Picture: prettymikeoflagos/Instagram

Mike also shared a video clip with the post, showed him grinning as he greeted each of the six women, rubbing their pregnant bellies in turn and even bending over to kiss one.

But the claims he impregnated six women have been met with mixed reviews, with some calling out the fact he upstaged the happy couple on their big day and others praising his "philanthropist" ways.

"Did you impregnate all of them [the] same week?" one person probed.

"This is one reason I must have heavy military presence at my wedding venue - you will not come and chase clout on my special day," another wrote.

In a video he shows himself greeting the expectant mums. Picture: prettymikeoflagos/Instagram

A follow-up video post showed him smiling in bed with four women - as well as getting a rub down in the shower from at least two, asking his 300,000 followers to come up with a name for his "thrilling lifestyle".

The personality has been accused of stealing the thunder of the bride and groom – while some have cast doubt over the claims. Picture: prettymikeoflagos/Instagram

On Twitter, some asked if the claims were "real" or just a "stunt", making reference to an incident in 2017 that saw him reportedly arrested for putting female guests in chains and walking them on leashes into a wedding.

"Same madness, different years," one person wrote, alongside photos from the previous stunt.

"But wait, are they pregnant for real?" one asked on Instagram.

"Something fishy is going on here," another added.

Pretty Mike is renowned for his "playboy" lifestyle, and in previous posts said he wanted to have at least five wives.

