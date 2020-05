A man was taken to Injune Hospital.

A MAN was transported to Injune Hospital with a suspected spinal injury a vehicle rollover last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Arcadia Valley South Road at 9.54pm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the male in his 20s was transported to Injune Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury.

