Man trapped in sinking boat burnt by chemicals

by Jack Lawrie
28th Nov 2020 9:15 AM
A MAN in his fifties was hospitalised for chemical burns after being rescued from a sinking boat off the Barron River.

The patient was reportedly out boating on the river around Stratford early this morning when it began to sink.

Emergency services were called out at 2.50am, where they found the man trapped in the boat, which was half-submerged.

A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with minor burns after being rescued from a sinking boat on the Barron River. Picture: Heidi Petith
A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with minor burns after being rescued from a sinking boat on the Barron River. Picture: Heidi Petith

The man was rescued by SES and QFES and was brought to the boat ramp on Christensen Street at Machans Beach, where he was reportedly found to have suffered burns from fuel.

Paramedics transported the patient to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with minor burns to his lower limbs.

jack.lawrie@news.com.au


Originally published as Man hospitalised with fuel burns after boat sinks

