Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
Crime

Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

kaitlyn smith
25th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.

A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.

alleged assault editors picks ipswich crime ipswich hospital karalee miriam st
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse

        News A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after she reportedly fell from a horse at a rural property, south of Dalby.

        REVEALED: More than $5 million of missing super in Dalby

        Premium Content REVEALED: More than $5 million of missing super in Dalby

        Money Dalby and Tara residents are being urged to take stock of their finances, with the...

        Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        Premium Content Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

        News The Western Downs’ growing renewable energy sector has led to the consolidation of...

        Prime mover smashes into car along Warrego Highway in Dalby

        Premium Content Prime mover smashes into car along Warrego Highway in Dalby

        News Three people received the fright of their lives after their car crashed into a...