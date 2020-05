A man was transported to Charleville Hospital last night after a backyard fire.

A man was transported to Charleville Hospital last night after a backyard fire.

A MAN has been hospitalised with burns after a backyard fire last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a backyard fire at a private address in Charleville at around 10.30pm last night.

A male patient in his 50s sustained chest, arm and shoulder burns and was transported to Charleville Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come...