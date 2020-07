CAR HITS TREE: Emergency crews attended the single vehicle crash near Chinchilla Wondai Rd on July 24. Picture: File

A MAN in his 30s has been hospitalised after crashing into a tree in Durong.

Paramedics were called to the crash around 11.19am on Shellytop Rd near Chinchilla Wondai Rd in Durong.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed the man at the scene for spinal injuries.

He was transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.