HOSPITALISED: A man has been transported to Chinchilla Hospital following a reported snake bite on March 23. Picture: File

A man has been transported to hospital following a reported snake bite at a rural property near Chinchilla.

Paramedics rushed to help the man in his 30s, after he was bitten at a private property in Blackswamp about 3.30pm on March 23.

He was transported to Chinchilla Hospital in a stable condition.