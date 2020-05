Emergency services are responding to a motorbike crash.

UPDATE 5PM: A man in his 20s has been transported to Roma Hospital with arm and leg injuries.

He is in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene at a motorbike accident in Pickanjinnie.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they received the call at 3.44pm today to a single motorbike crash on the intersection of Raslie Rd and Prices St.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

More to come...