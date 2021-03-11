Man hospitalised after late-night blaze evacuates motel

FIRE: Kings Park Accommodation fire resulted in man taken to Chinchilla Hospital. Pic: Supplied

FIRE: Kings Park Accommodation fire resulted in man taken to Chinchilla Hospital. Pic: Supplied

A fire broke out in a unit at Kings Park Accommodation in Chinchilla, which resulted in eight rooms being evacuated at 1am on Thursday morning, March 11.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said before two urban crews arrived on scene, initial reports suggested a person attempted to put out a structural fire with an extinguisher.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Chinchilla Hospital in a stable condition.

The QFES spokesman said firefighters were on scene at 12.50am, and had the fire out within 10 minutes, although two rooms were heavily logged with smoke.

“The fire was extinguished, then they wet down any hot spots,” he said.

“The crews did air sampling, testing and ventilated the properties,” he said.

“They left at about 1.30am.”

A Chinchilla Police spokesman said the fire seemed to have started in the ceiling, and there was no major structure damage caused to the building as a result of the fire.