GOING TO HOSPITAL: A man was hospitalised following a single vehicle rollover near Dalby last night. Picture: File

GOING TO HOSPITAL: A man was hospitalised following a single vehicle rollover near Dalby last night. Picture: File

Paramedics rushed to the site of a grizzly crash in Macalister overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Warrego Hwy at 1.07am to reports of a single vehicle rollover.

A man was later transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.