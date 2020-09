EMERGENCY services responded to a single vehicle rollover on the Western Downs this morning.

A 53-year-old Goranba man lost control of his vehicle on Roma-Condamine Road after 6am this morning, September 2.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was transported to Miles Hospital in a stable condition, but with a facial laceration.

One Fire and Emergency crew attended to “make the scene safe”, and only needed to be there for 10 minutes.