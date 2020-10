IN HOSPITAL: A man has been hospitalised after he crashed into a pig on the Leichhardt Hwy last night. Picture: File

A MAN was hospitalised overnight after he collided with a pig in Moonie.

Paramedics were called to the single vehicle crash along the Leichhardt Highway at 7.51pm.

A man in his 50s was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.