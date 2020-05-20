Menu
Man hospitalised after being crushed on a Tara property

Peta McEachern
20th May 2020 3:46 PM
A MAN has been transported to hospital after he was crushed under fibro sheets at a Tara property.

Fire crews hastily made their way to the accident to free the man about 2.45pm today, March 20, at a Tara property on the Ridge and Bisley Rd intersection.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one crew was called to the scene to free the man.

“(Although) it seems the crew were not needed to free the man,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance service said paramedics on scene treated a patient for injuries to the lower limbs.

“A patient was transported in stable condition to the Tara Hospital,” she said.

“Injuries occurred after fibro sheets fell onto lower limbs creating minor injuries.”

queensland ambulace service queensland emergency and fire services queensland police services tara community

