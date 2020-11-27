Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man ‘had sex with girlfriend’s disabled teen sister’: Court

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
27th Nov 2020 5:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young man who allegedly had sex with a child who was the sister of his former girlfriend has been refused bail.

Police allege the 20-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had sex twice with the girl, who has younger than 15, and also indecently treated her, all in May this year.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a location in Edens Landing.

The defendant was initially given watch-house bail, but this was revoked after Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard on Thursday the defendant sent "aggressive, threatening" messages to both the victim and her sister (his ex-girlfriend), a breach of his bail conditions.

A 20-year-old man is charged with twice counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, all committed at an Edens Landing location. Picture: Facebook
A 20-year-old man is charged with twice counts of carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, all committed at an Edens Landing location. Picture: Facebook

He has been in custody about five months.

The defendant had entered a guilty plea and was to be sentenced on Thursday, but this was unable to proceed after police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay told the court police had new information which suggested the young victim may have some sort of intellectual impairment.

This circumstance of aggravation meant the charges could no longer be heard in the Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan told the court the alleged messages showed the defendant could not be trusted with bail.

This was his third application for bail since his June arrest.

The charges will be mentioned again on December 9, for a possible committal to the higher courts.

Originally published as Man 'had sex with girlfriend's disabled teen sister': Court

More Stories

court crime sex with a child

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        Premium Content Qld economy lags but jobs bounce back

        News Queensland’s economic “bounce back” was the second-worst in the nation last quarter, beating only locked-down Victoria.

        • 27th Nov 2020 5:09 AM
        1000 jobs created in Western Downs as unemployment rate falls

        Premium Content 1000 jobs created in Western Downs as unemployment rate...

        Council News WITH unemployment rates rising across Queensland, the Western Downs has swum...

        Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        Premium Content Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk says decision on opening SA to be made at end of month

        State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Premium Content State cutting it fine on $5.6b deadline

        Health Coronavirus Qld: State yet to lodge international student plan