Man who assaulted partner said he 'slapped her softly'

A FORMER Tweed man who grabbed his partner of two years by the hair and then punched her has walked away from court with a good behaviour bond.

The 47-year-old, who is not named to protect the victim, appeared by phone in Tweed Heads Local Court to plead guilty to common assault.

Court documents revealed the man and his partner were living separately as they were having issues and needed some space.

The victim drove to where the man was living on June 23 to talk.

He sat in the passenger seat of her car while she was parked in his driveway.

The victim told police when the man became anxious and angry she suggested they chat tomorrow instead.

She touched his arm to soothe him and he grabbed the back of her hair and pulled her toward the centre console of the car.

The victim screamed and honked the car horn.

The man then hit her in the nose and top lip which caused her nose to bleed.

She yelled for him to let go and get out of the car, which he did.

She drove away to her mother's house where police were called.

After initially denying 'hurting her', the man told police he grabbed her by the hair and had 'slapped her softly with an open hand'.

Defence solicitor Robert Manitta said his client had suffered from an assault in 2006 which had caused him grievous bodily harm and left him suffering from PTSD.

Mr Manitta said since the assault, his client had not found meaningful employment or formed meaningful relationships and therefore was unable to tender character references.

Mr Manitta explained the former trades assistant did not like medical practitioners and psychiatrists however had enrolled in online treatment for his mental illness.

"He has moved from NSW to Brisbane in order for his former partner, the victim of the assault, to feel a degree of safety and security," Mr Manitta said.

He asked Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy to consider the man's lack of criminal history as a reference to his character and his early plea as a show of remorse.

Mr Dunlevy convicted and sentenced the man to an 18-month Community Corrections Order.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.