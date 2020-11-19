Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Graham Butkowsky pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including producing a dangerous drug. Photo: Social Media
Graham Butkowsky pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including producing a dangerous drug. Photo: Social Media
News

Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

Geordi Offord
19th Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has told a court how he grew his own marijuana so he didn't have to 'meet anyone on the street' to buy it.

Graham Julian Butkowsky pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week to four offences including producing and possessing a dangerous drug.

The court heard police searched Butkowsky's Deepwater home on September 22 where they came across seven marijuana plants in a green house.

Inside the house they also found five grams of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Butkowsky had like offending in his history but hadn't been before the courts for a long time.

Butkowsky, who represented himself, told the court he had a tumour in his stomach and that he consumed the marijuana in tea to help get his appetite back.

"I know that's no excuse, but that's what it is, straight forward and that's it," he said.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Butkowsky's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account the marijuana was for personal use and that there was no commercial intent.

Butkowsky was fined $1200 and a conviction was not recorded.

 

More stories

Man faces court after police accidentally find pot crop

POT CROP: Woman faces court for growing more than 200 plants

Man's hefty fine after being busted with marijuana crop

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        Premium Content Gas companies address mystery ‘explosion’

        News MULTIPLE gas companies have responded to Western Downs residents’ concerns of a well ‘explosion’.

        NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Premium Content NAB branches across south west Qld close due to bomb threats

        Breaking NATIONAL Australia Banks across the Western Downs, Maranoa, have closed due to a...

        Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        Premium Content Cause of horrific Taroom fatal revealed

        News HEARTBREAKING scenes unfolded on the Leichhardt Highway after a driver collided...

        Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Premium Content Council form crucial alliance to ensure water security

        Council News A VITAL water alliance has been struck by the Western Downs Regional Council to...