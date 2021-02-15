Man grabs woman by throat, pulls hair in frightening attack

IN COURT: Casey John Alexander Frid faced Dalby District Court on two charges on February 11, 2021. Picture: File

IN COURT: Casey John Alexander Frid faced Dalby District Court on two charges on February 11, 2021. Picture: File

A Western Downs man spent eight months in custody after he savagely assaulted two women in a dispute over a car.

Casey John Alexander Frid, 33, faced Dalby District Court on February 11 charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, both domestic violence offences.

The court heard the assaults occurred about 1pm at a Western Downs home on December 28, 2019, where Frid had began arguing with a woman he had dated over a car.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Le Grand said Frid then grabbed her by the throat before pushing her over and sitting on top of her.

Mr Le Grand said those at home attempted to intervene, with a woman trying to get between Frid and the first aggrieved.

The court heard Frid then grabbed the woman attempting to stop the attack by the hair and pushed her into a kitchen bench.

“Mr Frid then returned to [the first complainant] but another person was present and pushed him away,” Mr Le Grand said.

“Both complainants used the opportunity to run from the house and call police.”

Mr Le Grand said both victims suffered injuries such as bruising, swelling and lacerations.

The court heard the first complainant had told the crown she had been struggling since the attack, had difficulty sleeping, and “didn’t feel safe” in her own home.

Frid was arrested by police following the assaults on December 28, and was given Supreme Court bail on August 21, 2020, serving 238 days in pre sentence custody.

Mr Le Grand said aggression had been a prominent feature in his criminal history, with recent times showing it had begun to escalate.

Casey John Alexander Frid was arrested following his assault on two women on December 28, 2019. Picture: File

He told the court of Frid’s previous offences, which included public nuisance, contravening police, obstructing police, breaching domestic violence orders, wilful damage and stealing.

Two frightening incidents for example included when Frid told someone he was “going to stab” them after breaking into their home, and jumping on the bonnet of a person’s car and breaking their windscreen.

“His history paints a picture of someone who is a menace to the community,” Mr Le Grand said.



The court heard of Frid’s sentence in Chinchilla Magistrates Court on September 26 2019, where he stole a staffordshire terrier from a Western Downs home, and was given a suspended sentence.

Frid’s attack on the two women occurred three months after he was given this punishment.

Defence barrister Frank Martin said the 33-year-old father of four had visited the home to retrieve his phone and his car, before an argument occurred about the car’s ownership.

He told the court Frid had been “languishing in jail” after his bail was denied, and was remorseful for his actions.

Judge Catherine Muir accepted Frid’s early plea of guilty worked in his favour, but was sorry to hear his offending involved the assault of two women he had been in a relationship with.

“I understand there were other issues at play, but nevertheless, this is serious violent offending,” Judge Muir said.

“I don’t need a victim statement to accept what the crown submits on behalf of the complainant … [about her] ongoing issues due to how she was treated.”



Frid pleaded guilty to both charges, and was given three months imprisonment for common assault, and 18 months imprisonment for the assault occasioning bodily harm to be served concurrently.

Judge Muir then activated his three month suspended sentence, however acknowledged his 238 days in pre sentence custody was time served.

He was then given a parole date of February 11.

