Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Offbeat

He drove drunk in 2000 - the law caught up with him today

by Jacob Miley
8th Jan 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined for drink driving almost two decades after he was caught by the police.

Dobson Brown blew over the legal limit in August, 2000.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with drink driving and fail to appear.

Prosecutor Nicole Conditsis was unable to provide the facts due to the age of the offence.

Brown, who represented himself, told the court he flew to Sydney shortly after the offence and that's why he didn't appear in court.

The man was charged 20 years ago.
The man was charged 20 years ago.

He said he returned to the state in September last year.

The court heard a warrant was executed after Brown changed his license in Queensland.

"I got a knock on the door the next day," he said.

For the two offences Brown was fined $550 and he was disqualified from driving for one month.

court crime dobson brown drink-driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bidding war over southwest property ends with $22 million sale

        premium_icon Bidding war over southwest property ends with $22 million...

        News A BIDDING war over this southwest Queensland property boosted the value by over $10 million.

        New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        premium_icon New $5 million supermarket development coming to Roma

        News The development will include a new butchery, bakery and deli.

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        Amanda heads to Russia for miracle MS cure

        News On Thursday night, Amanda and her daughter Chloe will be flying to Moscow for the...

        Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        premium_icon Margot Robbie shares photos of Dalby childhood for fire help

        Celebrity Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie has shared an emotional video