THIRD TIME: A man has been giving a stern warning from the judge that if it comes back before the court punishment won’t be the same.
Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

Zoe Bell
16th Jan 2020 6:30 AM
AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the judge as given a firm warning to a Chinchilla man.

At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, Jason Andre Huggers pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a relevant drug present in saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana told the court that on October 10, Huggers was intercepted on Barber St, Chinchilla where he returned a positive drug test.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Huggers’ history had three offence. In September he was sentenced to 12 months probation and had his licence suspended for 12 months.

“When I take into account that previous sentence which in my view and I’m allowed to express, it was an extensive sentence, that hasn’t deterred you from committing a future offence,” Ms Mossop said.

“If you come back again you will now have a offence in 2017, 2018 and this offence in 2019. I won’t be going lenient on you …”

Huggers was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months, and a conviction was recorded.

