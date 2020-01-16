Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years
AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the judge as given a firm warning to a Chinchilla man.
At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, Jason Andre Huggers pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a relevant drug present in saliva.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana told the court that on October 10, Huggers was intercepted on Barber St, Chinchilla where he returned a positive drug test.
Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Huggers’ history had three offence. In September he was sentenced to 12 months probation and had his licence suspended for 12 months.
“When I take into account that previous sentence which in my view and I’m allowed to express, it was an extensive sentence, that hasn’t deterred you from committing a future offence,” Ms Mossop said.
“If you come back again you will now have a offence in 2017, 2018 and this offence in 2019. I won’t be going lenient on you …”
Huggers was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months, and a conviction was recorded.