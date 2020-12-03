Man fronts court for alleged indecent treatment of children

AN ELDERLY man walked into the Chinchilla Court today, to stand before a magistrate for the alleged indecent treatment of children.

On Thursday, December 3, the court heard the man’s bail would be enlarged for one charge of the indecent treatment of children usnder 16, and the indecent treatment of a child under 12.

During the man’s first court mention for the alleged crime, it was heard a brief of evidence would be needed.

The man has been excused from appearing at his next court date, which is on February 4.