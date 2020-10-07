Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
Crime

Accused child abuser from hot spot to quarantine in jail

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Oct 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 44-year-old man has been extradited to the NT from a hot spot charged with a historical child sex abuse offence dating back to 2003.

The man, escorted by Domestic and Family Violence Section officers was flown this afternoon from Sydney to Darwin.

The man will be taken to the Darwin Correctional Centre and his matter will be heard at a later date.

The man will be subject to Northern Territory Correctional Services' COVID management plan, including a mandatory 14 days isolation at the prison.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

NT Police provided a COVID safety plan for the extradition which was approved by the NT Chief Health Officer.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man from hot spot to quarantine in jail after extradition

child sex abuse coronavirus court crime

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker’s unlocked car stolen for joy ride

        Premium Content Worker’s unlocked car stolen for joy ride

        News LOCK UP: thieves continue to target unlocked vehicles in Chinchilla.

        UPDATE: Elderly woman treated at Tara blaze

        Premium Content UPDATE: Elderly woman treated at Tara blaze

        News An out of control blaze decimated a large proportion of scrubland in Tara last...

        Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        Premium Content Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        News "They were only 20 minutes away when it happened."

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy