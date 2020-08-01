Man found asleep at the wheel after Warrego Hwy crash

CRASH: A man was hospitalised after a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

POLICE were responding to reports of a suspicious car stopped on the Warrego Highway early this morning when they found a crashed car and passed out man at the wheel.

A Queensland Police spokesman said at 2.30am this morning, August 1, police found a silver Holden Rodeo that looked like it had been involved in an accident, and a male asleep at the wheel.

"He told police he had no recollection of the past few hours," the spokesman said.

"Police conducted patrols to see if any other vehicles had been involved.

"Investigations are continuing."

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a male patient was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash occurred at Watt Street and Warrego Hwy.

More to come….