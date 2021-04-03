Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after motorbike crash

Geordi Offord
3rd Apr 2021 9:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man in his 30s to hospital on Friday, after he was injured in a motorbike crash.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene in the North Burnett at 2pm where the pilot was able to land nearby.

It's believed the man had been riding a motorbike at a motocross park when he lost control and crashed.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside QAS paramedics from to stabilise the man for his flight to hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories

BE SAFE: Police will be out in force over Easter long weekend

Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett racq lifeflight helicopter
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOGNAPPING: Car, puppy, stolen from Dalby showgrounds

        Premium Content DOGNAPPING: Car, puppy, stolen from Dalby showgrounds

        Crime Dalby police are continuing their investigations after a small dog and a Toyota Prado were stolen during an early morning theft.

        EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Property Are you on the hunt for your next home? Looking for an investment property? Here...

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Crime Here’s a new list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety...