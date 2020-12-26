Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

CHRISTMAS DAY CRASH: A man was airlifted to hospital after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

An elderly man was flown to hospital after he rolled his vehicle down an embankment on Christmas morning south of Dalby.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital, after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the crash near Millmerran about 7am, where the pilot was able to land in a paddock nearby.

It's believed the vehicle veered off the road and crashed down a seven metre gully beside the road.

Paramedics, police, and fire crews were in attendance to free the driver from the wreckage.

The man in his 70s suffered multiple injuries and was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.