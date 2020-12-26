Menu
CHRISTMAS DAY CRASH: A man was airlifted to hospital after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man flown to hospital after horrifying rollover

Sam Turner
26th Dec 2020 9:28 AM
An elderly man was flown to hospital after he rolled his vehicle down an embankment on Christmas morning south of Dalby.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital, after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the crash near Millmerran about 7am, where the pilot was able to land in a paddock nearby.

It's believed the vehicle veered off the road and crashed down a seven metre gully beside the road.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital, after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
Paramedics, police, and fire crews were in attendance to free the driver from the wreckage.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital, after his vehicle crashed down a gully near Millmerran on Christmas Day. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
The man in his 70s suffered multiple injuries and was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

