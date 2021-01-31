Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after being ejected in ATV rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with significant lower leg injuries after he was ejected from an ATV that had rolled on a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to respond to the reported ATV rollover at 9.07pm at a property in Ogmore.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

A man in his 40s was out hunting with another man in their ATV on the property when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man on scene, who had suffered arm injuries and significant lower leg injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

The other male companion was uninjured.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived with a doctor to help stabilise the injured man, who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

atv rollover ogmore racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        Premium Content Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        News Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos.

        Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        Premium Content Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        News A young man was transported to hospital after crashing his car on the Leichhardt...

        VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        Premium Content VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        News Child armed with scissors has business owner fearing for life

        FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Education Miles graduating class of 2020 ranked as some of Queensland’s brightest students...