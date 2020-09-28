Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Man demands money from Coast supermarket employee
Crime

Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

Operator put on notice for youths' alleged drug activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. Quote this reference number: QP2002017483.

More Stories

armed robbery daren edwards knifepoint sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS GALORE: 10 Western Downs jobs you can apply for now

        Premium Content JOBS GALORE: 10 Western Downs jobs you can apply for now

        Careers HERE are ten jobs in the Western Downs you can apply for right now.

        WRAP UP: Top 10 stories from the Western Downs

        Premium Content WRAP UP: Top 10 stories from the Western Downs

        News FROM a double amputee experiencing the world to a man allegedly releasing dogs on...

        Local assaults man after he called him a “fat c--t”

        Premium Content Local assaults man after he called him a “fat c--t”

        News A ST George man has assaulted another man after being called a “fat f--k” and “fat...

        Regional Australians to share in $4.5 billion NBN investment

        Premium Content Regional Australians to share in $4.5 billion NBN investment

        News BILLIONS of dollars will be invested into regional Australia in an effort to...