Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma Echidnas

        Premium Content ‘Phenomenal boost’: Waratah’s Mack Mason signs with Roma...

        News WARATAH great Mack Mason will make his return to southwest Queensland as he kicks off with the local boys in an effort to climb the ladder from last place.

        Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture industry struggles

        Premium Content Border closures spark fear in southwest farmers as agriculture...

        News CONCERN is mounting over the agriculture industry as border closures shut-out...

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics Queensland Government withdraws controversial legislation

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew