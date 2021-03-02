Menu
IN COURT: Nathan John Hinch faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Man flashes penis at police during drunken encounter

Sam Turner
2nd Mar 2021 4:30 PM
A Dalby father has been called a serial nuisance after he flashed his penis during a drunken encounter with police.

Nathan John Hinch, 38, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on March 2 charged with committing a public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court heard Hinch and a companion were out drinking in the early hours of January 9, when they were located by police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Hinch and the other man were “grossly intoxicated”, with both of them yelling and using profanities in the street.

Sergeant Brady said police transported both men to another address, with Hinch refusing to go inside while his associate entered the home to sleep.

Hinch continued to be drunk and disorderly, singing, and using profanities while it was raining.

The court heard he was given several chances by police to go inside, but refused and continued with his drunk behaviour.

“The defendant then pulled down his pants and underwear to his ankles, and exposed his penis towards police,” sergeant Brady said.

“Police informed the defendant he was then under arrest for public nuisance.”

Sergeant Brady told the court Hinch continued to passively resist arrest, and continued to pull away from police.

He was later taken to the watch house and charged.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the single father was drinking with his cousin at the time for several hours, and entered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she wasn’t inclined to give Hinch a fine as his SPER debt was just shy of $9000, suggesting a period of probation to help with his rehabilitation with alcohol.

“Happy drunks are fine, but happy drunks that are disruptive are not fine,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“You’re someone who might be considered from this side of the bench as a serial nuisance, [or] a pest.

“You’re behaving in a manner that causes a nuisance and disruption to people, and on this occasion you actually affected police in their duties.”

Hinch pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months probation.

