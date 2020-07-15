Man fined for breaking quarantine after going to do taxes

A MAN who went to do his taxes is among six NT people who have been fined for breaking mandatory quarantine rules in the last two days.

A MAN who went to do his taxes is among six NT people who have been fined for breaking mandatory quarantine rules in the last two days.

A MAN who went to do his taxes is among six people who have been fined for breaking mandatory quarantine rules in the last two days.

A 26-year-old female who arrived from NSW was found on the Tiwi Islands. When spoken to she said she believed it was better for her to return to where she had her own room and facilities than at a home in Darwin. She has been returned to Darwin to recommence her 14-day quarantine.

A 22-year-old man who arrived by road from South Australia was located at a service station in Alice Springs when he was supposed to be in quarantine. He stated to police he had also travelled to Tennant Creek.

A 41-year-old male arrived by road from South Australia travelled initially to a remote Central Australian community and was later transferred to Alice Springs where he was due to complete his quarantine in a hotel.

He was located away from his place of quarantine and stated he had left because he was getting his tax done.

A 34-year-old female was reported to have breached quarantine by attending an entertainment venue in Darwin.

A 54-year-old male was completing his quarantine at a nominated address in Katherine but attended a sporting event.

A 28-year-old male was completing quarantine in Darwin when a compliance check confirmed he was not at home.

He returned when contacted by the compliance team and stated he had gone for a walk because he had a headache. He was apologetic and admitted he had done the wrong thing.

Incident Controller Commander Matthew Hollamby was disappointed by the lack of compliance.

"This continued reckless disregard by a small number of people risks undoing all of the hard work to keep this virus at bay in the NT," he said.

"The vast majority of people in quarantine are doing the right thing, and we thank them for that.

"But it only takes one person to put everything at risk. We're seeing what's happening interstate and overseas - now is not the time to get complacent or disregard instructions. We need to follow the rules and guidance set by our health experts."

NT Police and Environment Health Officers continue to undertake compliance activities.

26,563 compliance checks have now been completed and 138 fines issued.

The penalty for failing to abide by the Chief Health Officer Directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environmental Health Act 2011 is $1106 for an individual and $5530 for a business.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

Originally published as Man fined for breaking quarantine after going to do taxes