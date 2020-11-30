Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith

Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith

A man is in a critical condition after falling 6m from a ladder in a workplace incident just east of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a high acuity response unit, attended the scene at a location off Dan St, Capalaba after receiving reports of the fall at 1.17pm.

#Capalaba - Paramedics are treating one patient in a critical condition following a reported six metre fall from a ladder in a workplace incident at 1.17pm. High Acuity Response Unit are responding. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 30, 2020

The person was being treated at the scene but is now being transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fights for life after massive workplace fall