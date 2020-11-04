Menu
A man is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a violent confrontation in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night. (FILE PICTURE)
Crime

Man fights for life after Brisbane bashing

by Nathan Edwards, Elise Williams
4th Nov 2020 6:53 AM
A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was punched during a confrontation with two other men in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night.

Police say he and another man were walking on Water St when they became involved in an argument with two other men from a nearby apartment block about 8.45pm.

The two men from the apartment block came downstairs and confronted the other men on Trinity St.

During a verbal argument, one of the men from the apartment allegedly punched a 37-year-old Fortitude Valley man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

It's understood one of the men was armed with an iron bar, similar to a crow bar, however police say this was not used during the fight.

The victim still had a pulse when he was taken to hospital however had to be placed on a a ventilator assisted breathing machine.

A 29-year-old Logan man has been charged grievous with bodily harm, while the 28-year-old Fortitude Valley man has been charged with going armed so as to cause fear and two counts of common assault.

Both are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man fights for life after Fortitude Valley bashing

bashing editors picks fortitude valley

