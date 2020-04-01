Menu
News

Man fights for life after Far North rollover

by Grace Mason
1st Apr 2020 7:40 AM
FAMILY of a young Babinda man critically injured in a car crash were last night urgently travelling to be by his bedside in Townsville Hospital as he fought for life with serious head injuries.

The 24-year-old was the only person in the vehicle when his grey Toyota LandCruiser rolled on Mena Creek Rd just after 1am early yesterday morning.

Initial investigations suggest he was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed down an embankment.

Cairns police Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard said a nearby resident heard the crash and raced to the scene before contacting emergency services.

The man was treated by paramedics before being flown by helicopter to Townsville.

Sgt Ezard said it was believed the man had been visiting a residence nearby and had been on his way home when the crash occurred.

He said they were considering a number of factors including alcohol and seatbelt use as part of their investigation and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

