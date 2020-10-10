Menu
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

