Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A man brutally bashed at a Mooloolaba pub was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Crime

Man fighting for life after brutal pub assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jan 2020 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a brutal alleged assault on New Year's Day.

Paramedics were called to Venning St, Mooloolaba at 1.22am to reports of an earlier alleged assault at O'Malley's Irish Bar.

A man in his 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charged Daren Edwards said a man has been charged in relation to the incident.

The alleged assault was the second serious incident that occurred last night, including a brutal assault at Hastings St.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime paramedics pub assault qas violence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        premium_icon Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        News Looking for an event to ring in the new decade in style? Here are six options.

        Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        premium_icon Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        Breaking A section of the Warrego Hwy is now open as fire crews have finished cleaning up...

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        News Racegoers turned out in the 1000s for a full six race program and partied the night...

        Gallery: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        premium_icon Gallery: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        News All the wild photos from the epic 2019 rodeo street party at the Club Hotel in...

        • 1st Jan 2020 2:35 PM