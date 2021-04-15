Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay
Trent Riley feared lost overboard while fishing off Mud Island in Moreton Bay
News

Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane

15th Apr 2021 6:18 AM

Water Police will join an aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters for a young fisherman who is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay.

The search for Trent Riley was triggered about 3.30pm on Wednesday when a small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

At the time, it is believed Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

Trent Riley is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay yesterday.
Trent Riley is believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay yesterday.

 

He is described as Caucasian, about 183cm tall, proportionate build, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

An aerial and sea search involving 10 vessels and three helicopters commenced and continued into the night for the 26-year-old.

It is expected to resume at first light.

Around 3.30pm, police were called to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane, however there was no-one on board.
Around 3.30pm, police were called to a small aluminium boat driving uncontrolled off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane, however there was no-one on board.


Originally published as Man feared lost overboard off Brisbane

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
fishing missing moreton bay mud island trent riley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four months in custody declared enough for meth supplier

        Premium Content Four months in custody declared enough for meth supplier

        Crime The man pleaded guilty before the Toowoomba District Court to 22 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        • 15th Apr 2021 6:14 AM
        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks

        Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Premium Content Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Crime man charged with drink driving after allegedly reversing into shop