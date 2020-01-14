Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 6:41 AM

A man who was reported missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

More Stories

Show More
crocodiles editors picks far north queensland missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        premium_icon Ex-racehorses among animals found dead on rural property

        News Twenty-two horses have been found dead on a rural property sparking an investigation.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Mums and bubs swimming lessons

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Mums and bubs swimming lessons

        News Mums and bubs get to teach their kids how to swim at the Miles Swimfit Mums and...

        Local mum remembered for hard working and caring nature

        premium_icon Local mum remembered for hard working and caring nature

        News Known for her desire to the make the most of life with family and friends and her...

        FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        premium_icon FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        News Here’s what a husband-and-wife team have planned to rebuild the iconic Muckadilla...