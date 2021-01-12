Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man feared dead following serious highway crash

by Nathan Edwards
12th Jan 2021 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is feared dead following a single motorcycle crash in Queensland's southeast this morning.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Round Mountain Road, south of Beaudesert just before 5am Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but is believed to have died.

It's reported the man's motorbike had left the highway, resulting in him crashing into a fence.

The Mt Lindsay Highway remains open despite the incident.

The police Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the crash.

Originally published as Man feared dead following serious highway crash

More Stories

beaudesert crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

        Premium Content DISGUSTING: Graffiti vandals target Chinchilla home

        News Appalled homeowners found their Chinchilla property had been targeted by vandals. DETAILS:

        Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown will end, masks to stay

        News Coronavirus Qld: Latest case news and lockdown update

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        Premium Content Western Downs comes alive with Australia Day celebrations

        News The Western Downs will come alive this Australia Day, as the region comes together...